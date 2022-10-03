Weekly Gas Prices: Iowa prices fall an average of 5 cents this week

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa have fallen 5 cents this week, making for a new statewide average of $3.57 per gallon, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Prices in Iowa are 11.5 cents higher than a month ago, but stand 56.4 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price of gas rose 11.1 cents per gallon this week, making for a new national average of $3.78. This average is up 0.4 cents from a month ago, but stands 59.8 cents higher than a year ago.
Also on the national front, the average price of diesel dropped 2.9 cents, standing at $4.86 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.66/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.65/g.
Des Moines- $3.43/g, down 21.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.64/g.
Omaha- $3.58/g, down 12.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.70/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
October 3, 2021: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)
October 3, 2020: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
October 3, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
October 3, 2018: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)
October 3, 2017: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)
October 3, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
October 3, 2015: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
October 3, 2014: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)
October 3, 2013: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)
October 3, 2012: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)