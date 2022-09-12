Weekly Gas Price Update: Prices drop again for 13th consecutive week

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa dropped another 5.2 cents this week for a new $3.39 statewide average per gallon, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Gas prices in Iowa are 21.6 cents lower than a month ago, but are 40.9 cents higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $2.65 on Sunday, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.19, a $1.54 difference.
The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen 7.6 cents this week for a new average of $3.67 per gallon. The national average is down 26.9 cents from a month ago, but is 52.3 cents higher than a year ago.
The national price of diesel declined 5.5 cents this week for a new $5.01 average.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
September 12, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)
September 12, 2020: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
September 12, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
September 12, 2018: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
September 12, 2017: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
September 12, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
September 12, 2015: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
September 12, 2014: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)
September 12, 2013: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
September 12, 2012: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.53/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.52/g.
Des Moines- $3.13/g, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.21/g.
Omaha- $3.47/g, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.51/g.