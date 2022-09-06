Weekly gas price update: IA prices drop 9.3 cents this week

IOWA (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa dropped 9.3 cents this week for a new $3.43 statewide average, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Prices in Iowa are 25.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but are 45.2 cents higher than a year ago.
On the national front, gas prices fell 7.7 cents this week for a new $3.75 average. The national average is down 29.5 cents from a month ago, but is 57.6 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.59 per gallon, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.22 per gallon.
The average national price of diesel has only dropped two cents this week, standing at $5.02 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.51/g, down 12.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.64/g.
Des Moines- $3.20/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.22/g.
Omaha- $3.48/g, down 12.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.61/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
September 6, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)
September 6, 2020: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
September 6, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
September 6, 2018: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
September 6, 2017: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
September 6, 2016: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)
September 6, 2015: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
September 6, 2014: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)
September 6, 2013: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)
September 6, 2012: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)