Waverly-SR beats Pella to advance to 1A Girls State Soccer title game

DES MOINES(KWWL)--IT WAS SEMI FINAL FRIDAY FOR GIRLS AT THE STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT, AND WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK WAS COMPETING FOR THE RIGHT TO GET BACK TO THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP, TAKING ON PELLA.
IT WAS A QUIET FIRST HALF, AS DESPITE BOTH TEAMS HAVING OPPORTUNITIES, NEITHER COULD FIND THE BACK OF THE NET, AND THE TEAMS WENT TO HALFTIME SCORELESS.
THINGS CHANGED EARLY IN THE SECOND HALF WHEN A PENALTY KICK WAS AWARDED TO ANNA STROMBERG. THE SENIOR STEPPED UP IN THE HUGE MOMENT AND SCORED TO BREAK THE TIE, PUSHING THE GO-HAWKS AHEAD 1-0.
Stromberg: "I've taken a PK against that same keeper before, so I was just confident in myself and I went the other way."
ONE OF THE TOP DEFENSIVE TEAMS IN THE STATE, THE GO-HAWKS HAVE ALLOWED JUST 3 GOALS ALL SEASON. TODAY, ONE GOAL WAS ENOUGH, AS THEY SHUT OUT THE DUTCH TO MOVE ON TO THE STATE FINAL.
Schara: "We played them early in the season, it was a shootout. This game was close like that. One to zero, great team, I want to congratulate Pella on a great game, today we just came out on top."
Stromberg: "We prepared ourselves, we knew it was going to be the heat, and I think the water breaks helped us and we got composed. Just thinking, 20 minutes hard, everything we've got for 20 minutes and then we can go get a break, and I think that's what we did. We tired the other team out before they could score, so we did our job."