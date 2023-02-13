Waverly-Shell Rock School District aims to open new elementary schools this year

WAVERLY, Iowa. (KWWL) - It's been almost two years since voters approved construction of two new elementary schools in the Waverly- Shell Rock School District. This is all in efforts best deal with the growing population of students.
Many of the classrooms in the current buildings are being shared by multiple teachers. Waverly- Shell Rock Schools say the new buildings will be of use to the 750 elementary students the district currently serves.
Construction began at Waverly's northeast location in May of 2022, and construction on the west side location began shortly afterward.
Framing interior walls, hanging drywall, as well as installing wiring and plumbing, are just some of the workers current tasks at the northeast location. The west side location is about a month or two behind intentionally so, crews can make progress on both locations.
In addition to the two new buildings, Superintendent Ed Klamfoth says the district is doing a 7-million dollar renovation to the current Shell Rock Elementary building.
"Next year during the school year the students from Shell Rock are going to be housed here," Klamfoth said. "They'll attend school here while that work is going on in that building. Then in 2024, the Shell Rock students will go into their newly renovated space and the Waverly students would then vacate the current buildings, and move into the two new ones here."
Klamfoth said construction on the northeast side is projected to be completed by mid August. He said the goal is to have Shell Rock students moved over for the upcoming school year.
The elementary school on the northeast side is designed to hold 400 students.