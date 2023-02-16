Waverly-Shell Rock holding on to the lead at 3A State Wrestling tournament

DES MOINES(KWWL)--Waverly-Shell Rock opened the night with 8 quarterfinalists,
And at 113 Ryker Graff grabs the takedown on Carlisle’s Aiden Serrano in a 4-1 win moving him to the semifinals.
At 145 - top ranked Bas Diaz kept things going – Diaz gets a third period pin on Waukee’s Wesley Anderson – all around solid night for the Go-Hawks.
Two-time champ Ryder Block – doing all he wants at 138 – grabs a tech fall over Isaac Bruhl of Centennial as he returns to the semis.
At 195 – another Go-Hawk win in returning champ McRae Haggarty – despite suffering an arm injury early – Haggarty gutted out a 7-2 win – in all Waverly-SR sent 6 wrestlers into tomorrow night’s semifinals.
City High brought three top seeds into the quarters —- the first Cale Seaton needed a late takedown to secure his 5-2 win over Jashua Anglo of Johnston.
Most of the attention was on 220 pound – 3-time state champ Ben Keuter – but not for long – because Keuter needed just 12 seconds to take out Ankeny’s Will Hinrich’s – he now sits two wins away from being the state’s 32nd 4-time champion.