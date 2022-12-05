Waverly holds third annual Winter Lights Parade

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) -- We're counting down the days until Christmas, and Waverly is already in that festive state of mind, with the town having held their third annual "Winter Lights Parade" on Sunday.
Organizers created the event in 2020 to spread some socially distant cheer in the community, but say since then, it's grown into an event the whole community looks forward to.
The parade route went past several big parking lots, allowing parade-goers to enjoy the holiday light displays from the comfort and warmth of their vehicles.
"We've heard more and more that people are like oh we really look forward to this, we can't wait, this has become our family's favorite thing. We pop the popcorn and sit in our cars to wait for the parade to go by. So we hear more and more that this is becoming a tradition for families which is really cool for us," a spokesperson told KWWL.
Instead of throwing candy to kids from the floats, free goodie-bags were available before Sunday night's parade.