Waukon restaurant wins 2022 Best Breaded Tenderloin Contest

WAUKON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Lid's Bar & Grill in Waukon serves up Iowa's top tenderloin, according to a new statewide contest.
The car dealership-turned-restaurant won Iowa's Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022, the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced Friday.
The contest is presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association and is managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee.
The Association says there were 4,812 nominations for 449 restaurants during the nomination period this spring. The committee reviewed the top 40 restaurants, scoring each on the quality of pork, taste, physical characteristics, and eating experience.
Lid's Bar & Grill will receive $500, a plaque, and a large banner to display when it's officially presented with the best tenderloin award on Tuesday.