Waters in McGregor cresting at 23 feet; third-highest in city's history

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Mississippi River levels in eastern Iowa are now cresting for many communities, but it'll be weeks before communities along the river's edge can breathe a sigh of relief, including in McGregor.
The river is cresting in McGregor around 23 feet, the third-highest level in history. The town is relying on the flood wall and pumps to keep the water out of Main Street, which means city officials are monitoring them around the clock.
Jason Wagner is the city maintenance engineer and one of a team of three people charged with keeping the flood barrier and pumps working.
Wagner walked us through the process, saying, "Fill your pumps up, get on a schedule, set your clock with a timer, so you know how long it’s going to be before you have to fill up again...walk the dike look for things that might be a hazard.”
Just because the crest has been reached, doesn't mean the work is done. The National Weather Service estimates that it'll be Tuesday or Wednesday of next week before the water falls below major flood stage.
Crews have also been working to try to keep the railroad tracks through town open despite the high water. In some cases, the tracks have even had to be raised.
McGregor Mayor Lyle Troester said, "They came through and raised them 10 to 14 inches and they do that without taking the rail out, so it's quite a process. They go back and forth and keep adding gravel and pounding it in."
KWWL also spoke with the Mayor of Clayton, which is downstream from McGregor, and they're dealing with similar flooding.
He said that they had two pumps go down overnight, but they have a team of local volunteers to monitor their pumps around the clock to keep the community dry.