Woman reports being attacked on Evansdale bike trail

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police are investigating after a woman says she was attacked on a trail in Evansdale.
The alleged attack happened last Thursday July 14 around 10:30 p.m. on Clark Street and the nature trail.
The Evansdale Police Department & Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and the victim told officers a person on a bike grabbed her, threw her on the ground, and tried to take her cell phone.
The woman also told officers the attacker had a stick and was wearing a face covering.
The victim thinks it might have been her estranged boyfriend. Police say that no one has been arrested, but the investigation is ongoing.