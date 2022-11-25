"Winter WonderLoo" kicks off on Saturday night

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Main Street's "Winter WonderLoo" holiday season takes off Saturday with "Waterloo Lights the Night" in downtown Waterloo.
This is the second year for the free Christmas block party. The festivities can be found at Anton's Garden and Sycamore Street.
The fun kicks off at 6:00 p.m. and goes until 8:00 p.m.
Santa will be there, the tree will be lit, fireworks will be shot off, and an Elf DJ and a llama will also be celebrating in the festivities.
Fore more information, visit the city of Waterloo's website.