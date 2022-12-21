Winter weather poses challenge for last minute delivery of gifts before Christmas

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- If you are still waiting for packages to arrive before Christmas, the winter weather over the next several days could throw a wrench into your holiday shipping plans.
The United State Postal Service said it is doing everything it can to get those packages under your Christmas Tree, but the safety of its employees is the top priority.
"We're aggressively looking at the weather patterns. We're making sure the employees are educated. We've got extra workforce on board," United States Postal Service Strategic Communications Specialist Mark Inglett said. "We can't predict what Mother Nature is going to do. But we can prepare as best we can for any conditions possible."
Inglett said they plan for different weather issues throughout the year and ensure carriers have the proper gear to do their job safely.
"We've got hats, we've got coats, we've got gloves, we got ice grippers for their shoes, we're ready to go on that," Inglett said. "We constantly check them throughout the day and have tracking capabilities to ensure they're safe."
The Postal Service educates its workers on how to look for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Over the next several days, temperatures will fall to the single digits below zero, with wind chills 10 to 30 degrees below zero.
"We advise the employees if they start feeling cold, stay in that vehicle warm up, call us immediately," Inglett said. "If you feel like there's any risk at all. We're going to make sure everybody's safe."
One thing you can do to help the postal service is clear a path to your mailbox at the curb or on your porch. That allows carriers to get in and out more efficiently and make their deliveries.
As the snow began to fall on Wednesday evening, state, city and county crews were out with snow plows to clear the roads and apply sand and salt.
Black Hawk County engineer Catherine Nicholas said her team is ready to go, but the heavy snow and strong winds will be a formidable challenge for crews.
"When the snow is blowing around, and it's difficult to see right in front of the plow, it's difficult to maintain a safe speed. It's hard to know where the road is going in front of you when you're in a blizzard or whiteout condition, so the driver has to slow down tremendously," Nicholas said. "It's just not safe when other cars may be stopped in front of you or other cars may be running into you."
Nicholas said it is just not practical for her crews to be out if there are whiteout conditions. If they get to a point where visibility is reduced to near zero, they may pull the plows off the roads.
"We want to provide as clear a road as soon as possible, but it has to be safe for our drivers out on the roadway so that they can be effective and get the job done without themselves getting injured or damaging any equipment," Nicholas said.
The key for the next several days will be patience, as it may take crews a while to plow some roads, depending on snow and wind conditions.
"We don't have a night crew, so we will not be plowing from 6 p.m. until 5 .a.m.," Nicholas said. "There could be some drifts out on the roadway, and we would just urge people to drive to slow down and to please drive safely."