William Beck sworn in as new Waterloo Fire Chief

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- William Beck was sworn in as Waterloo's new Fire Chief on Tuesday afternoon.
Beck started with the Waterloo Fire Department in 2004 and served in multiple positions.
The position was left open after the retirement of former Fire Chief Pat Treloar at the end of 2022.
KWWL heard from Chief Beck right before the swearing in ceremony.
Beck said, "It's hard not to have pride when a kid from northeast Iowa got a chance to be a fireman, to rise to this level. I look back at my entire career and I'm ecstatic that I got to do the things I did. I'm very happy that I had a chance to not just survive in a job that's difficult, but I feel I thrived at it."
Also sworn in on Tuesday afternoon was lifelong Waterloo resident Belinda Creighton-Smith as the new Ward 4 City Council member. She won almost 74% of the vote in last week's special election.