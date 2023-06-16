 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory for portions of Central and Eastern Iowa
Through 10 PM CDT Friday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for portions of central and eastern Iowa.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist in these areas
through Friday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a
concern over the next several days as the smoke moves through the
state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoor.

Where to watch the Christening of the USS Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The new USS Iowa submarine is set to be christened on Saturday, and several watch parties will be hosted across the state.

The Christening will take place at 9:00 a.m. Central Time in Connecticut.

Several watch parties will be hosted to watch the livestream, including at the Grout Museum in Waterloo. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. at the Grout Museum and refreshments will also be provided.

Local watch parties will be held at Gary Dolphin's Iron Bar in Dubuque, Freedom Foundation of Cedar Rapids, El Kahir Shrine in Hiawatha and many more.

To view the full list of watch parties across Iowa, click here.