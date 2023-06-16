Where to watch the Christening of the USS Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The new USS Iowa submarine is set to be christened on Saturday, and several watch parties will be hosted across the state.
The Christening will take place at 9:00 a.m. Central Time in Connecticut.
Several watch parties will be hosted to watch the livestream, including at the Grout Museum in Waterloo. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. at the Grout Museum and refreshments will also be provided.
Local watch parties will be held at Gary Dolphin's Iron Bar in Dubuque, Freedom Foundation of Cedar Rapids, El Kahir Shrine in Hiawatha and many more.
To view the full list of watch parties across Iowa, click here.