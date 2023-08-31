West Nile Virus presence increases in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Black Hawk County Public Health is warning residents of an increased presence of the West Nile Virus in mosquito populations.
Officials say that this is a seasonal peak of the virus transmission.
Officials advise to do the following to protect against mosquito bites.
- Take extra precaution between dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active.
- Wear insect repellent and protective clothing during outdoor activities.
- Take the necessary steps to prevent mosquito harborage on and around their homes.
To reduce breeding reservoirs around your home:
- Remove or turn over containers, buckets, wheelbarrows, etc. that may accumulate water.
- Dispose of any used tires to prevent water accumulation.
- Change water in bird baths, wading pools etc. at least once a week.
- Clean rain gutters and downspouts to prevent standing water.
- Cover rain barrels and unchlorinated pools to prevent mosquito access.