West Nile Virus presence increases in Black Hawk County

Black Hawk County Public Health
Ron Steele

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Black Hawk County Public Health is warning residents of an increased presence of the West Nile Virus in mosquito populations.

Officials say that this is a seasonal peak of the virus transmission.

Officials advise to do the following to protect against mosquito bites.

  • Take extra precaution between dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active.
  • Wear insect repellent and protective clothing during outdoor activities.
  • Take the necessary steps to prevent mosquito harborage on and around their homes.

To reduce breeding reservoirs around your home:

  • Remove or turn over containers, buckets, wheelbarrows, etc. that may accumulate water.
  • Dispose of any used tires to prevent water accumulation.
  • Change water in bird baths, wading pools etc. at least once a week.
  • Clean rain gutters and downspouts to prevent standing water.
  • Cover rain barrels and unchlorinated pools to prevent mosquito access.

