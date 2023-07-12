Waterloo's oldest African American church to celebrate more than a century of service

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Payne Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church in Waterloo is celebrating 112 years of service to the community.
Payne Memorial is the oldest African American church in the city. To celebrate the church's anniversary, they are holding a celebration at the end of the month on July 29th and 30th at the church. Everyone is welcome to join them for the event.
Reverend Lawrence E. Marshall joined us live on the KWWL News at noon to talk more about what's in store to mark the occasion. You can watch the full interview below.