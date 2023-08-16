Waterloo's Historic Preservation Commission announces civil rights markers throughout the city

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Waterloo's Historic Preservation Commission announced the proposed locations for seven civil rights markers throughout the city.
All seven of the sites have been chosen to represent significant African Americans and their contributions to the City of Waterloo, dating back to the early days of the community.
These markers would display information about each location's significance to the City of Waterloo. A grant allowed the city's Historic Preservation Commission, as well as Thomas Zahn and his associates, to begin working on the project.
These seven locations were chosen based on their role in the fight for civil rights in Waterloo. Highlighting the historic efforts of black citizens in Waterloo takes extra importance after a recent 24/7 Wall Street poll found Waterloo to be the 6th worst city for black Americans.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart explained the significance of highlighting these efforts.
Mayor Hart explained, "Taking a look at the 24/7 Wall Street Report that talked about being a bad place to live for African Americans, it's very crucial that we start to highlight the significance and the importance that African Americans have also played into this great community we live in."
Among the locations are East High School, as well as KBBG Radio. Also included is Furgerson-Fields Park and the Fullilove School of Music. All seven locations will have display signs to mark and explain the significance of each location and how they played a role in the civil rights movement for Waterloo.