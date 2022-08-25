Waterloo's 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival returning September 3rd

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo's 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival will be returning on Saturday, September 3rd.
The festival will feature a wide variety of food, games, and activities. BBQ, Mexican food, treats, a pie-eating contest, family activities, college football, a DJ, and more will be at the event.
“The community asked for an event like this and they came out to support it! We were blown away by the feedback from attendees and participants, and are excited to bring this amazing foodie experience back for year two," Main Street Waterloo Executive Director Jessica Rucker said.
Tickets for the festival are on sale now, with general admission costing $5, and VIP admission costing $50. Children 12 years old and under have free admission.
VIP tickets include admission to the event, 8 food samples, access to a VIP tent area that holds tables, chairs, free water, as well as private beer service.
Food trucks will serve $5 samples of one menu item that attendees will be able to vote for their favorite item.
All food trucks accept cash and most accept credit cards.
“Our goal is to facilitate food tourism, celebrate eating local, and create even more vibrancy for our amazing downtown. We are excited to bring the ultimate food truck experience back to Downtown Waterloo for year two," Rucker added.
Volunteers for the event can apply here. Volunteers will receive free admission, a t-shirt, bottles of water, and a coupon for an adult beverage.