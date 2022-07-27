 Skip to main content
Waterloo woman wins second lottery prize worth over $180,000 in three years

Sarah Baxter Web
Image of Sarah Baxter provided by the Iowa Lottery

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo woman Sarah Baxter won a prize of $182,162 on the "Extreme Green Progressive" InstaPlay jackpot. 

"I decided that I just wanted to get a ticket, so I stopped for gas that's what I did," Sarah said. She also won a $100,000 PowerBall prize in Jan. 2020. "I decided to get one: Whatever I looked at that looks good, I'd just go for it."

The winning ticket was sold at Road Ranger on Plaza Dr. in Elk Run Heights. The prize was claimed at the lottery's Cedar Rapids regional office.

For more details, please visit Winner News 2022 (ialottery.com).

