Waterloo woman nearly threw away her winning $100,000 lottery ticket

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Waterloo woman almost threw away her winning $100,000 lottery ticket by mistake, according to IA Lottery.
Stacy Frisbey, 43, won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Hit It Big!” scratch game. She purchased her ticket at New Star on 315 Fletcher Ave. in Waterloo.
Frisbey said, “I was actually going to throw the ticket away because I didn’t think it was a winner."
When Frisbey visited another store for a sandwich, she took a look at her ticket on the lottery terminal. It was at that moment when she realized she had won!
Frisbey says that she plans to use her earnings to take a vacation and to start a business.