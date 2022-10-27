Waterloo Water Works to add phosphate to water as part of corrosion control efforts

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Water Works will begin adding phosphate to the city's water supply on November 1 as part of their corrosion control efforts.
The EPA requires all cities larger than 50,000 people to implement the program. Waterloo Water Works say that they have been coordinating with the Iowa DNR on the corrosion control program.
“Waterloo had been able to delay compliance with these requirements for many years due to the high quality of our natural water and the lack of corrosion issues,” said Chad Coon in a press release. Coon is the General Manager Waterloo Water Works.
“While we still have no corrosion issues, we will adhere to the regulations out of an abundance of caution.”
The phosphate that is added to the water supply will form an extra layer of protection on the inside of customer pipes and plumbing in order to prevent corrosion.
The phosphate reacts with the pipes to form a coating that protects the pipes. A minimal amount of phosphate is added so that it doesn't affect the quality or taste of the water.
Waterloo Water Works say that they will continue to test the water's lead and copper levels on a semi-annual basis. In accordance with the EPA and Iowa DNR, the results will be reported to state and federal regulators.