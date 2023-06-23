Waterloo veteran laid to rest in Des Moines

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Waterloo veteran, along with several others, were laid to rest on Friday.
The remains of Thomas Erpelding were taken from Waterloo to Des Moines on Friday morning. He was escorted by several veterans groups.
Erpelding had no known family. His remains, along with those of a number of other veterans, were taken to Iowa Veterans Cemetery to be buried.
The ceremony started in 2018 in an effort by Hamilton Funeral Home to honor veterans who have passed and have no family to take care of arrangements.