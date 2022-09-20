Waterloo to receive $1.8 million grant to expand internet speed & business growth

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has announced a $1.8 million grant to the City of Waterloo to expand internet connectivity for the city's business corridor.
The funds are coming from the Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA), with funds coming from the American Rescue Plan.
The project will create a middle mile fiber network, telemedicine connectivity, and support business growth. The EDA's investment will be matched with $667,682 in local funds and will create 177 new jobs, according to early estimates.
“This award reaffirms the President’s commitment to increasing internet accessibility throughout the United States and lays a strong foundation for the critical investments we will make to expand high-speed internet thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law," said Raimondo.
Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo also advocated for the funding and the impact it will have for Waterloo.
"This investment will increase internet connectivity for businesses and residents in Waterloo, promoting business development while improving the availability of telehealth services, distance learning, and public safety," Castillo said.