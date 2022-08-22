Waterloo shooting suspect arrested after shot fired Monday morning

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police have arrested and charged a man who fired a .22 rifle in the early morning hours on Monday.
According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Street at 4:12 a.m. on Monday on a report of disorderly conduct.
Upon arrival, officers heard one gunshot, which they determined came from a subject at 1223 South Street.
The suspect that was arrested was identified as 21-year-old Tywaun Wilson of Waterloo.
After executing a search warrant of the residence, Officers retrieved a .22 caliber rifle with an obliterated serial number.
Wilson was charged with domestic assault with intent to cause injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and reckless use of a firearm.