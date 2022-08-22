 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterloo shooting suspect arrested after shot fired Monday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Tywaun Wilson

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police have arrested and charged a man who fired a .22 rifle in the early morning hours on Monday.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Street at 4:12 a.m. on Monday on a report of disorderly conduct.

Upon arrival, officers heard one gunshot, which they determined came from a subject at 1223 South Street.

The suspect that was arrested was identified as 21-year-old Tywaun Wilson of Waterloo. 

After executing a search warrant of the residence, Officers retrieved a .22 caliber rifle with an obliterated serial number.

Wilson was charged with domestic assault with intent to cause injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and reckless use of a firearm.