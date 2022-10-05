Waterloo Schools parents propose changes to school's dress code

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A dress code has been in place in the Waterloo Community School District since 2011, but there's questioning in the community over if the policy still applies to students' current needs.
Parents, teachers, and students gathered on Tuesday night to talk about the dress code and how they would like to change it. The group focused on what changes could be made to still fit the school's standards, while allowing some freedom in student's choices of what they wear.
Superintendent Dr. Jared Smith says the dress code has changed throughout the years.
"Recently it's been loosened up quite a bit, but I would say one of the biggest things is that we do expect our students to wear more formal pants, khakis, dress pants, dress slacks as opposed to your typical jeans or sweatpants which you see in a lot of school districts," Smith said.
One parent who raised six kids in the district, and still has five in school, is in favor of a change to the current dress code.
"I would say it's a little bit of an extra burden, you know, you're having to worry about teaching the kids and having order in the classroom and trying to pay attention to the clothing to make sure that everybody's wearing the right clothes so that they don't get in trouble as a leader of the classroom," the parent said.
Students also voiced concern, saying that the dress codes are not fair.
"I have a friend that goes to Cedar Falls Schools, and I mean, I don't think it should make a difference from the cities. I just think, like they can wear literally whatever they want and I'm over here having to follow a dress code and it's not fair sometimes," the student said.
The group will take their complete proposal and recommendation to the school board in an attempt to change the current dress code.