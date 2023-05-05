Waterloo Schools names Megan Allen as new Director of Special Education

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Schools has named Megan Allen as the Director of Special Education, pending approval by the Waterloo Schools Board of Directors.
Allen is currently the special education coordinator for the schools. She's held the position since 2020. During her time in that role, she has worked with instructional coaches and behavioral support specialists.
Previously, Allen has served as a special education instructional coach, a comprehensive intervention model coach, and an instructional strategist at Lincoln Elementary School.
"I am thankful and honored for the opportunity to serve the students, families, community, and staff of Waterloo Schools in this new role,” Allen said in a press release.
She added, “There are great things happening in Special Education and I couldn't be more excited to continue our momentum."
“Megan has worked her way up in our system as a teacher, coach, coordinator, and now director,” Waterloo Schools superintendent Dr. Jared Smith said in the press release.
Smith added, “She has worked hard to earn the trust and respect of our employees, while also demonstrating the skills and knowledge needed to lead the special education department for years to come."