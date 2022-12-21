Waterloo sanitation will collect Friday trash on Thursday

WATERLO, Iowa (KWWL) -- In Waterloo, the Sanitation Department will not be out for garbage collection on Friday. Instead, they will be doing it on Thursday due to the impending storm.
The city says that pickup times will vary and your trash may not be picked up at its usual time.
Waterloo's Director of Sanitation, Scott Brunson, caught up with KWWL to discuss the change.
Brunson said, "We are running our Friday routes on Thursday with the impending snow coming. It is going to cause issues with the wind and the potential of the landfill closing. We ask residents to have their cans out by 6:00 a.m. as we will have trucks out in full force to get as much garbage as we can before the landfill closes."