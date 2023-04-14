Waterloo pushes forward with efforts to address youth violence

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo city leaders and community organizations are continuing to work to address youth violence. Statistically, the majority of violent crime in Waterloo comes from the youth.
On Wednesday night, two teenagers were shot in the 500 block of Reed Street. A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old went to the hospital. The 16-year-old had had a gunshot wound to the lower left leg, while the 13-year-old had his right leg grazed by a bullet. Police say both survived their injuries.
The same day, police arrested a 14-year-old student for bringing a gun to Central Middle School in his backpack.
"As a father, as a city councilor, it breaks my heart," Ward 2 City Councilperson Jonathan Grieder said. "We have to deal with it because it's impacting our youth and our future. Everyone deserves to feel safe, no matter where they live."
It is a pain Raynelle Walker knows well.
"I don't know a lot about gun violence, but I know that I lost a loved one, and it affects me, my family, my brother's kids in my community," Walker said.
Walker has lost both her father and brother, Greg, to gun violence. Greg Walker, nicknamed "Streetz," was killed in 2018 during an armed burglary.
"The loss has completely changed my family and me," Walker said. "It just makes me look at life so differently. You could be here and gone tomorrow."
In hopes other families won't feel the same pain, Walker co-founded a non-profit, Beat the Streets, which works to keep young people from turning to violence.
"I can be a voice for people that lost someone to gun violence," Walker said. "I witnessed it at hand. So I want to be able to be that person, you know, that to say that it's happened to me."
The organization hosts events in the park, "take back the streets." They bring the community together for a basketball tournament and just different opportunities for kids to see that there's more to being on the streets.
"We mentor kids that are having a hard time getting off the streets and talk to them and coach them," Walker said. "I want to get back to understanding between gun violence and our youth just to prevent gun violence in our community."
Last year, Waterloo City Council passed a proclamation to create a Waterloo Safe Neighborhood Commission.
"One shooting may just involve two people, but it has a whole ripple effect on our community and neighborhood," Chair Jonathan Grieder said.
The commission is made up of community members from the Human Rights Commission, school district, social and victim services, academics and law enforcement.
"The point of this commission is to elevate the voices of people who have lived experience than to educate the rest of us on that impact, and then use that experience, use their experience then, to develop the strategies to reduce the violence that occurs in Waterloo," Gwen Bramlet-Hecker, Executive Director of the Riverview Center and Vice Chair of the commission.
The group is tasked with finding solutions to address gun violence and its causes.
"I'm not interested in a short-term, kumbaya moment. I want to fundamentally get at the issues and build the capacity in our community to address the issue of violence," Grieder said. "It is not going to be easy, and there are a lot of different things that feed into gun violence. The bigger goal is to set something sustainable long-term, long after we are here to keep folks safe."
Often after shootings or periods of increased violence, there is talk about change and taking action, but nothing gets done. Bramlet-Hecker said while there is probably no one right answer, doing nothing is not an option.
"This kind of work is not easy. It's not something that you flip a switch, and you have the right answer. There probably is no one right answer, and there's a multitude of answers," Bramlet-Hecker said. "We've got to be moving forward. We have got not to get stuck in how challenging this work is. We've just got to start taking steps, and hopefully, we take steps, and then there's another group that takes the next steps and then the next steps."
Grieder said one focus is on more intervention for youth, to provide mentorship and help before they pick up violence as the answer.
"We're looking at investing in youth activities. We know that kids need something to do after school. So providing access to those resources," Grieder said. "We know that folks need long-term economic stability, and so one of the big areas is making sure that we're investing in neighborhoods equitably so that young folks have bright futures to look forward to."
There is also talking about how to work together with groups like Walker's to support and assist them and make sure the youth is not left on their own and fewer young people die at the hands of each other.
"This is an issue that impacts the whole community, whether or not we live in those neighborhoods, because there is something for some folks in our communities that the future doesn't look right, and the option of using violence seems like the best option to protect themselves," Grieder said. "We as a community need to make that no longer an option by offering avenues for these folks towards a peaceful solution rather than violence."
On April 27, the commission is hosting the first of several community conversations at Jubilee Freedom Center. It is a chance for community members to share what they see are the root causes of gun violence and ideas to address them.
Bramlet-Hecker said many of the commission's conversations are rooted in empathy.
"Having empathy is about listening to someone tell you about their experiences and believing them, even if their experiences differ from yours," Bramlet-Hecker said. "The point of this commission is to elevate the voices of people who have lived experience, then to educate the rest of us on that impact, and then use their experience to develop the strategies to reduce the violence in Waterloo."
Right now, the commission is trying to get as many Waterloo residents as possible to fill out a survey about their experiences with gun violence. Paper copies are available at places like the Cedar Valley Sportsplex, and they are also available online at this link.
"It's family members, its friends. One shooting may just involve two people, but it has a whole ripple effect on our community and our neighborhood, and that is why it is so important we collect as much data as we can so we can understand that and get to the fundamental causes and fundamental solutions," Grieder said.
The commission's goal is to finish its work by the end of the year. Then they will submit a final report with recommendations to Waterloo City Council.