Waterloo Police taser & arrest man threatening people with a knife

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police arrested a man who was threatening people with a knife, but had to use a taser in order to get the man to comply.
According to a Facebook post from the Department, officers were dispatched to the area of the 3400 block of W 9th around 8:09 a.m on Thursday morning.
Officers spotted the man walking near San Marnan and heading towards Wal-Mart.
Officers approached the man with caution and tried to reason with him to drop the knife. Ultimately, officers had to taser the man in order to take him into custody.
The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment and for a mental evaluation.