Waterloo Police searching for man charged in fatal shooting

  • Updated
Corey Crawley

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police are searching for a 32-year-old man who has been charged with first-degree murder stemming from a fatal shooting.

On Saturday, September 2, Waterloo Police were dispatched to E.4th Street and Mulberry around 12:51 p.m. for a report of an in-progress shooting. Upon arrival, officers performed life-saving measures on a wounded man, but he died of his injuries at a local hospital.

The shooting victim has been identified as 45-year-old Muharrum Quan Johnson of Waterloo.

32-year-old Corey Crawley has been charged with first-degree murder and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

Those that have information about Crawley are asked to contact Black Hawk County Dispatch at 319-291-2515, the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477.

Those who have information on his whereabouts are eligible for a $1,500 reward. 