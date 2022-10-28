Waterloo Police respond to shots fired; roads blocked

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Parts of Ansborough Avenue in Waterloo are blocked off after shots were fired sometime around 9:00 p.m.
A KWWL crew on scene says that the blocked areas run a couple of blocks from Dixon Drive to fire station 6 across from the Walnut Ridge Church.
Five Police cars were on scene. Police picked up shell casings and placed multiple evidence markers onto the ground.
Waterloo Police said they recovered 2 or 3 shell casings. There are no reports of damage or any injuries.
There was also a large police presence in the area of Chestnut Street. While on a routine patrol, officers noticed a stolen car. While they turned around to try and stop it, the people inside the car ran off. Officers have been scouring the area to locate them.
As of midnight, Waterloo Police said they had not made any arrests.
No other details of the shooting are known at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.