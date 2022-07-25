Waterloo Police respond to multiple homes shot overnight; no injuries

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police have confirmed with KWWL that multiple shootings took place between late-night Sunday and early-morning Monday morning.
The first shooting was responded to by police around 9:43 p.m. Sunday night in the 700 block of Conger Avenue. When officers responded, they found that the 744 Conger Avenue residence had been struck with gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Officers responded to a second shooting at 12:39 a.m. Monday morning in the 600 block of Kern. Officers discovered that the 665 Kern residence was struck with gunfire.
Police responded to another shooting at the 739 W. Mullan home at around 1:55 a.m., but no injuries were reported.
At 2:22 a.m. Waterloo Police received an unconfirmed report of shots fired in the area of Broadway/Conger. However, they were unable to find any evidence of a shooting.
No injuries were reported in any of the shootings. There's no information on if the shootings were connected or were separate incidents.