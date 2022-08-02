Waterloo Police issue warning after multiple reports of stolen bikes

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Waterloo Police Department is reminding residents to lock up their bikes after several reports of theft.
In a post on the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page, Waterloo Police said they have responded to multiple reports of stolen bikes.
This involves bikes being taken at all hours of the day, not just at night. This includes bikes left unattended in front of houses and businesses.
Waterloo Police along with Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers would like to remind community members to store their bikes inside a locked building when possible or to secure them if left outside.
If you have any information related to any bike thefts, you can call Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477) or Waterloo Police at their non-emergency line, 319-291-2515