Waterloo Police investigating possible shooting on Riehl Street Saturday night

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo Police are investigating some sort of incident that happened on Riehl Street on Saturday night.
Police had roads and alleyways in the area blocked. A KWWL crew on scene observed officers walking around with flashlights throughout the area of Conger and Avon Streets.
The KWWL crew on scene reported officers found shell casings and placed several evidence markers on the ground. They put up crime scene tape and took pictures of the area.
Several officers were at the Cattle Congress before leaving to respond to this call.
