Waterloo Police investigating morning shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 11:00 a.m. on Sycamore Street.
Police cruisers temporarily blocked off Sycamore between 4th and 5th. Several markers were placed on the street with crime lab crews on scene.
Witnesses tell KWWL that they heard around a dozen gunshots. Bullets hit the front window at the Royal Edge barber shop, as well as a car parked in front of the shop.
It's unclear if there were any victims in the shooting.
