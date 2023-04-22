Waterloo Police investigate apparent shots fired incident on Downing Avenue

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo Police responded to an apparent shooting on Saturday evening. It happened in the area of Downing Avenue and Downing Court, which is near Fred Becker Elementary School.
Police responded just after 9:00 p.m. Our KWWL crew saw multiple shell casings and evidence markers on the ground.
Waterloo Police had their armored bearcat vehicle on the scene. Videos shared with KWWL appear to show a standoff in the area as officers ordered several people to come out of a house on Downing Court.
Not much is known at this point. It is not clear if Waterloo Police arrested anyone or if there are any injuries.
We have reached out to officers for more information. Waterloo Police said the incident was still "active," and they could not release any information late Saturday evening. We will bring the latest updates online and on-air as we learn more.