 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterloo Police identify recent house fire victim

  • Updated
  • 0
Waterloo Police

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police have identified the victim in last week's fatal house fire.

In a press release, Police confirm that they responded to a house fire at 309 E. 2nd Street around 6:53 a.m. Friday morning, where they found one man inside.

Police have identified the man as 60-year-old Tony Lewis Grider. Grider was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

After investigating the cause of the fire, Police arrested 59-year-old John Spooner for the crime.

john spooner

John Spooner

Spooner told Waterloo Police many details of the incident, of which led to his arrest.

Spooner has been charged with 1st degree arson.