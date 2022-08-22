Waterloo Police identify recent house fire victim

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police have identified the victim in last week's fatal house fire.
In a press release, Police confirm that they responded to a house fire at 309 E. 2nd Street around 6:53 a.m. Friday morning, where they found one man inside.
Police have identified the man as 60-year-old Tony Lewis Grider. Grider was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.
After investigating the cause of the fire, Police arrested 59-year-old John Spooner for the crime.
Spooner told Waterloo Police many details of the incident, of which led to his arrest.
Spooner has been charged with 1st degree arson.