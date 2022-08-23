Waterloo Police identify homicide victim

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Waterloo Police Department has identified the victim killed in Sunday night's deadly shooting.
On Sunday, August 21st, Waterloo Police responded to the 100 Block of West 5th St. for a shots fired call around 10:18 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located 32-year-old Johnnie Murrell Rose of Waterloo. Rose received medical aid at the scene before later dying of his injuries at an area hospital.
Waterloo Police are asking for the public's help by providing surveillance video from home security systems in the area.
Those with footage of the incident can upload here or contact Waterloo PD at 319-291-430 extension #3.