Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald to resign

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The City of Waterloo has announced Dr. Joel Fitzgerald is resigning as Chief of Police effective Friday, August 19.
Chief Fitzgerald accepted a new position in Colorado. Assistant Chief Joe Leibold will assume the role of Interim Chief of Police.
A release from a news release reads in part:
"The competition for highly educated and experienced professionals keeps getting tougher, especially when competing against larger markets for skilled talent," says Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. "In this economy, everyone must do what is right for their family. We wish the Fitzgerald family well and thank Joel for all he accomplished in his time here."
The City of Waterloo says Chief Fitzgerald instituted several changes such as better technology, elevating a mental health partnership, Critical Incident Trained Officers and decrease civil litigation in the Police.
"Waterloo PD has put great people in leadership positions and has great veteran and young officers working diligently to provide for community safety. With this team in place, we are well positioned to serve the changing needs of our community," says Assistant Chief Leibold. "I am honored to serve this department in this capacity and look forward to building even greater bonds with the residents of Waterloo," said a news release.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson provided a comment following the resignation announcement saying:
"On behalf of the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and all Black Hawk County police officers who have had the opportunity to partner with Chief Joel Fitzgerald, we appreciate his time spent with the Waterloo Police Department and his efforts in enhancing law enforcement in the entire county. We wish him well in his future endeavors and look forward to continuing to build the partnership that we enjoy with the Waterloo Police Department and their administrative staff. We pray for Joe Liebold’s success as interim chief and stand ready to support him in his efforts. We anticipate a great future with the new leadership and new opportunities that this transition will present.”