Waterloo Police arrest suspect from November shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police have arrested a man involved in a November shooting in broad daylight on Sycamore Street.
The shooting happened on November 18 in the 600 block of Sycamore Street. Upon interviewing witnesses and obtaining surveillance video, Police issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Laindrell Cooper.
On Tuesday, members of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) saw Cooper leaving 1008 Logan Avenue.
They took Cooper into custody on a felony warrant and for a violation of a probation warrant. A firearm was also recovered from the 1008 residence.