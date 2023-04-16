Waterloo police arrest man after Sunday evening standoff

(UPDATE: 9:45 P.M.) - Waterloo police have arrested a man after he fired a gun off at his home Sunday evening.
Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Conger Street around 6:30. After getting reports of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found Dean Smith, 53 of Waterloo and a female.
Dean had taken out the gun following an argument with the woman and fired it but didn't hit her. He then barricaded himself in his home and engaged in a standoff with Waterloo Police for around 45 minutes before willingly giving himself up.
Smith was taken into custody at the Black Hawk County jail and faces several weapons related charges.
No injuries were reported. Police do not know the relationship between Smith and the woman.
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo Police have cleared the scene on Conger Street. There was a large police presence in the area on Sunday evening.
Police were focused on a house near the intersection of Cutler and Conger Streets.
Officers had a several block perimeter set up for what appeared to be a standoff. There were several heavily armed officers, including the bearcat vehicle and a SWAT Team.
