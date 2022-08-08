 Skip to main content
Waterloo Police arrest 17-year-old for Saturday evening shot fired incident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo Police arrested a 17-year-old boy for firing a gun in Waterloo neighborhood over the weekend. 

Officers responded to a report of a single gun shot in the 200 block of Reber Avenue shortly before 7:30 Saturday evening. They did locate a single .40 caliver shell casing, but did not find any damage to nearby homes or cars.

While searching the area, Officers came across a 17-year-old male with a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Waterloo Police arrested the juvenile and charged him with reckless use of firearm, minor carrying dangerous weapons, persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

