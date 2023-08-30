Waterloo parents expressing frustration with school bus system after delays

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Waterloo Community School District Superintendent Jared Smith sent a statement to families on Wednesday regarding recent issues with the school bus system.
The statement reads, "We sincerely apologize to any students and families who have been impacted by bussing issues to start the year. District leadership has been working around the clock to address your concerns and problem solve solutions. The biggest issue - as you can imagine - is lack of bus drivers. First Student is working hard to fill vacancies and get new drivers trained. Until then, we will focus on creating efficient routes that best meet the unique needs of our students and families. We appreciate your patience as we go through the growing pains of transitioning to a new bussing company. You have my word that we will not stop searching for solutions until all students are transported at a high level."
ORIGINAL: Many Waterloo parents have been raising frustrations with the bus system running late, sometimes even hours late. This year is the first under a new contract with First Student, the company that is now handling busing for the Waterloo Community School District.
Many parents have been expressing their frustration on social media. Various posts have been discussing extended waits of as much as 2.5 hours.
This has had many parents very frustrated and even scared when they're not sure where their students are.
Prior to First Student, Durham School Services handled the busing for the district. First Student had previously been in charge until 2012. The current contract with First Student runs with through 2026.
KWWL spoke with Roxanne Preece, a parent of an 11-year-old student at Bunger Middle School. She explained why this is so frustrating.
Preece said, "Some of our kids are standing out there completely by themselves. We have no other children getting on at her bus stop, and we're right within seconds of the interstate. She could be kidnapped and nobody would know right away."
Preece also explained that this school year she's been required to transport her daughter because the bus did not arrive on time. As a single working mother, Preece told KWWL that she isn't always able to get off work to bring her daughter to school if the bus isn't there.
Waterloo School District Superintendent Jared Smith sent KWWL a statement on Tuesday.
Smith said in part, "We are aware of the busing concerns to start the school year. We sincerely apologize to any families and students who have been impacted by these concerns. We are committed to giving Waterloo families the best learning experience, and part of that experience includes student transportation."
First Student issued a statement to KWWL on Tuesday, saying in part, "At First Student, our goal is always to transport students in a safe and timely manner. We understand the frustration parents feel when there is a service delay."
They went on to say, "It does take time to move applicants through the hiring process to become qualified school bus drivers.
First Student has been holding many events locally looking to hire drivers. However, Superintendent Smith said that they were in good shape in terms of staffing.