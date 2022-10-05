Waterloo P.E. teacher wins first 'Tools for Schools' grant of the year

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - As schools get back into the swing of things, it is officially 'Tools for Schools' season and the first winner is in Waterloo!
Cari Lee is the head physical education teacher at George Washington Carver Academy and she teaches a variety of grade levels.
From soccer to floor hockey, Lee tries to immerse her students in new sports and activities to promote a healthy lifestyle.
With her grant money, Lee said she would like to purchase new games and sports to to include in her curriculum.
"Pickle ball is an up and coming game, and we have two nets, which is good, but we could definitely use more," Lee said, "maybe some small sided games that the students can play either you know in the classroom or things like that so they can have brain breaks times."
Lee hopes the new additions can inspire her students to enjoy physical fitness outside of school.
The 'Cedar Valley Tools For Schools' Program is a partnership between KWWL and Green State Credit Union.