Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart on new Police Chief; addressing recent crime

Waterloo, IOWA (KWWL) -- Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart swore in Joe Leibold as Waterloo's new Police Chief on Monday night. Mayor Hart swung by KWWL to discuss the significance of the position, as well a string of recent shootings in the area.
"Captain Leibold has been a rock within the department for 30+ years," Hart told KWWL.
Hart went on to describe Leibold as a "really incredible human being first and foremost."
Addressing recent shootings in Waterloo, Hart said that the community should step up in giving authorities information needed to solve the cases.
Hart said, "One shooting here, one loss of life, is too much. We're taking a pro-active approach with the community to make sure we solve some of those."
Click above to watch the full interview.