Waterloo Mayor Hart named Advisory Board Member for U.S. Conference of Mayors

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart has been named as an Advisory Board Member for the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
Mayor Hart joins eight other mayors nationwide on the board. The organization consists of mayors from cities with a population of at least 30,000 people.
He credits his time serving in Waterloo that led him to attaining this position.
Mayor Hart said in part, "In just over seven years in office as the Mayor of Waterloo, Iowa, I have been privileged to help orchestrate a transformative time for the eighth largest city in the state. This experience and understanding have fueled our community's fast-paced progress and will be equally effective in the role of Advisor."