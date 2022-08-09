Waterloo man wins $50,000 Powerball prize

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Waterloo man has won a $50,000 Powerball prize in a July 30th drawing.
Michael Harper matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the drawing. However, he was only number away from winning the night's $178.8 million jackpot.
The winning numbers in the July 30 drawing were 4-17-57-58-68 and Powerball 12. The Power Play® number was 3.
Harper says he purchased his winning ticket at Guddi Mart at 306 Byron Avenue in Waterloo.
