 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterloo man wins $50,000 Powerball prize

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Harper
IA Lottery

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Waterloo man has won a $50,000 Powerball prize in a July 30th drawing.

Michael Harper matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the drawing. However, he was only number away from winning the night's $178.8 million jackpot.

The winning numbers in the July 30 drawing were 4-17-57-58-68 and Powerball 12. The Power Play® number was 3.

Harper says he purchased his winning ticket at Guddi Mart at 306 Byron Avenue in Waterloo. 

Fore more details, visit Winner News 2022.

Recommended for you