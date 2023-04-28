Waterloo man critically injured in Highway 218 crash

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - A Waterloo man was air-lifted to an Iowa City hospital with critical injuries after an wrong-way crash along U.S. 218.
Iowa State Patrol says that 26-year-old Jordan Welch was driving southbound in the northbound lanes towards Waterloo when he collided head-on with a semi truck.
After crashing with the semi, Welch's car caught on fire and crashed through the concrete median into the southbound lanes.
Welch is said to be in critical condition, though the driver of the semi truck was uninjured.
Both lanes of Highway 218 northbound and southbound were diverted until about 8:00 Friday morning.