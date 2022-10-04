Waterloo man charged for stabbing his mother

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Waterloo man has been charged with willful injury and aggravated assault after stabbing his mother last weekend.
According to Police, the stabbing happened sometime Saturday morning on 6152 Stardust Drive. Police say that Arnell Dizdarevic stabbed his mother multiple times before leaving the residence.
The woman was taken to Allen Hospital and is expected to make a recovery.
Dizdarevic was found along Hess Road in Waterloo before being taken into custody and charged.
No other information is available at this time.