Waterloo making progress on major bridge renovations

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Downtown Waterloo's bridge replacement projects marked an important milestone this week.
The bridges at 11th Street and Park Avenue across the Cedar River are being replaced and modernized.
On Wednesday, the beams for the Park Avenue bridge were trucked in and hoisted into place. Crews did the same thing for the north half of the 11th Street bridge on Friday.
This follows months of planning and preparation. Crews had to pile up gravel and sand to create a small island in the river below--creating a 'causeway' so cranes and other heavy equipment could work safely within the river.
"It's a very intricate process for them to get the truck through town and then getting the beams off the truck and swinging it into position," said Wayne Castle, an Associate Engineer with the City of Waterloo.
Castle says the new bridge at 11th Street will be slightly higher than the old one in hopes that it won't have to close during flooding. He says it will also be able to handle heavier truckloads, clearing the way for more development in that part of the city.
The goal is to have the Park Avenue bridge open to traffic by the end of the year and the 11th Street bridge open by next summer.